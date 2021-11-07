 Skip to main content
Coronavirus vaccination clinics for children being held in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Children 5 years old or older who have an appointment wil be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as long as they're accompanied by an adult, officials said Sunday.

The shots will be distributed at 1717 Biddle Street and 3930 South Broadway health center locations, according to a release from Affinia Healthcare. City residents who qualify will be given a $100 gift card provided by the city's Department of Health while supplies last.

Another vaccination clinic for children will take place on Saturday at the O'Fallon YMCA at 4343 West Florissant Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All three types of vaccines and boosters will be available for adults at this event as well.

Affinia Healthcare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Melissa Tepe said the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Center for Disease Control after "rigorous study and review of data."

"We now have a tool that is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 related complications and death among those 5 years of age and older," St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols said in a statement.

