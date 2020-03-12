Coronavirus weighs on strained American system to care for homeless

NEW YORK — Dexter Johnson often comes to the Bowery Mission to get a free meal, having struggled off and on with homelessness, but the 33-year-old New Yorker is thinking twice about sitting down in the crowded cafeteria and risking exposure to novel coronavirus.

Johnson, one of an estimated 550,000 people to go homeless on any given night in the United States, is worried crowds at the lunch service could expose him to a virus that has no vaccine.

“This is the type of thing where you need to stay away from other people,” he said from the Bowery Mission dining room, where volunteers have hung posters detailing ways to avoid catching or spreading the virus. “That’s hard to do.”

As known cases of COVID-19 in the United States quickly multiply, homeless people and their advocates are preparing for an outbreak in a population more susceptible to illness and with no way to isolate or recover at home.

Shelters and healthcare providers from Los Angeles to Boston are attempting to erect quarantine zones and purchase protective gear to stop the virus from spreading to the roughly 1% of Americans who are homeless at some point in a given year.

But finding the space and the budget for even basic safeguards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — washing hands regularly and waiting out a potential illness in private — will be a complex undertaking when it comes to the homeless, advocates and health experts say.

“In a shelter system that is already bursting at the seams, the ability to isolate and quarantine people and families is going to be very difficult and very expensive,” said Aine Duggan, president of homeless advocacy group Partnership for the Homeless in New York.