Count of COVID-19 in Missouri grows to six

GREENE COUNTY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that a sixth person in the state has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The patient's results came back positive in Greene County near Springfield overnight Sunday to Monday, Parson announced on social media. The new case marks the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in the Springfield area.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has tested 170 people for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to Parson's announcement.

In Chesterfield, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set up by Mercy Health tested a total of 83 people Saturday and Sunday, the first days the makeshift testing facility has operated. Tests were then sent to both the state and private labs to get results. It can take up to five days to get results.

The five earlier known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri include two in St. Louis County. One of those patients, county officials announced Friday, is between 50 and 60 years old and contracted the disease through domestic travel. St. Louis County officials would not give more details about where the person had traveled.