Count of COVID-19 in Missouri grows to six

GREENE COUNTY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that a sixth person in the state has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The patient's results came back positive in Greene County, which includes Springfield, overnight Sunday to Monday, Parson announced on social media. The new case marks the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in Greene County.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the new case was connected to domestic travel, but said it would not provide specifics Monday.

"Providing further detail would result in a virtual game of Where’s Waldo," the department said in a statement. "We don’t believe that this is productive and can disincentivize other potential cases from working with us going forward."

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has tested 170 people for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to Parson's announcement. That count does not include additional tests being conducted by private labs across the state, which only report the count of positive cases to state health officials.

In Chesterfield, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set up by Mercy Health tested a total of 83 people Saturday and Sunday, the first days the makeshift testing facility operated. Tests were then sent to both the state lab and private facilities. It can take up to five days to get results, according a Mercy spokesman.