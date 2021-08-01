County meeting attendees must quarantine even if fully vaccinated, city health officials warn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Echols, however, said he is concerned about a new CDC report released Friday that showed 74% of 469 cases of COVID-19 associated with multiple July events in Barnstable County, Mass., were in people who are fully vaccinated. Four of those people were hospitalized.

The study also found that vaccinated individuals carried as much of the virus as the unvaccinated. The discovery suggests that while vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, those infected with the delta variant could transmit the virus.

The findings led to the CDC’s recommendation last week that masks be worn in areas where cases were surging.

Because of the study, Echols said he is asking everyone who attended the crowded meeting to quarantine in order to prevent an outbreak.

“As these new variants develop, we have to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to be very conservative in our approach to make sure that we are not potentially putting the public at greater risk,” Echols said.