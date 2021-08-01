County meeting attendees should quarantine even if fully vaccinated, city health officials warn

ST. LOUIS — City health officials are going above federal guidelines and asking those who attended a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday to quarantine, including five council members, the county executive and the director of the county health department.
Most of those at the meeting came to protest the joint city and county mask mandate and were not wearing face coverings. Many spoke at the podium, and members of the crowd shouted throughout the meeting.
A city resident who attended the meeting began experiencing symptoms the following day and underwent a test for COVID-19 on Thursday, according Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city.
The city health department received notification of the positive result on Saturday, sparking the advisory asking that everyone who attended the meeting — even those who are fully vaccinated — to quarantine for the next nine days to complete the 14-day quarantine period.
Because the person is a city resident, the city’s health department is in charge of contacting those the person may have exposed and asking them to quarantine. Attendees should wait until 10 days after exposure to take a test, or get tested if they develop symptoms, Echols said.
Because the health department was unable to determine the person’s movements at the meeting where most people were unmasked, Echols said officials decided the best way to protect the public’s health was to ask everyone there to quarantine.
“The likelihood that several individuals could have been exposed and potentially infected is something we are really concerned about,” Echols said.
Five of seven council members were at the meeting (two attended virtually) as well as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis County Department of Public Health Director Faisal Khan.
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been on a sharp increase across Missouri and in the St. Louis area because of a highly infectious mutation of the virus — the delta variant. The variant is responsible for overwhelming hospitals in southwest Missouri, where it first took hold.
In an effort to prevent a similar trajectory in the St. Louis area, the city and county issued a mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, July 26, for all indoor spaces.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control current guidelines state that people who are fully vaccinated do not need quarantine after contact with a confirmed cases unless they have symptoms; and that they should get tested three to five days after their exposure and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days.
Echols, however, said he is concerned about a new CDC report released Friday that showed 74% of 469 cases of COVID-19 associated with multiple July events in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, were in people who are fully vaccinated. Four of those people were hospitalized.
The study also found that vaccinated individuals carried as much of the virus as the unvaccinated. The discovery suggests that while vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, those infected with the delta variant could transmit the virus.
The findings led to the CDC’s recommendation last week that masks be worn in areas where cases were surging.
Because of the study, Echols said he is asking everyone who attended the crowded meeting to quarantine in order to prevent an outbreak.
“As these new variants develop, we have to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to be very conservative in our approach to make sure that we are not potentially putting the public at greater risk,” Echols said.
“As a health department we are responsible for overseeing the health of the entire population, not just segments of the population who have gotten vaccinated,” he also said. “So, as we think about protecting the entire population’s health, we have to make sure we are implementing mitigation measures that can do just that.”
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
The Page administration and County Council Chair Rita Days both say they are investigating.
