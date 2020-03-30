COVID-19 cases in Missouri top 1,000, Illinois cases now more than 5,000

ST. LOUIS — Cases of COVID-19 rose by 588 between Illinois and Missouri Monday, including eight newly announced deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Missouri, confirmed cases reached 1,031 Monday, more than 4.5 times the 183 cases reported in the state one week before. Twelve people have died from the disease, according to a count from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Gov. Mike Parson said testing for the virus increased over the last week to about 2,000 tests a day, which contributes to the increase in confirmed cases. As of Sunday, there had been 14,107 tests done for Missouri patients between private labs and the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.

"I think we're still 60, 90 days from getting past this virus," Parson said. "That is a best case scenario."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday that more than half of the state's total are from the St. Louis region, including 139 cases in the city as of Monday.

St. Louis County reported 323 cases by Sunday evening and St. Charles County had 51 cases as of Monday morning.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois rose to 5,057 Monday, including 73 deaths. That's about three times more cases than one week before when the state was reporting 1,285 cases. Confirmed cases in the state include 36 in St. Clair County, 13 in Madison County and three in Monroe County.

Among the new deaths reported in Illinois Monday is a man incarcerated at the Stateville Correctional Center. A total of 12 men incarcerated in the prison about 40 miles southwest of Chicago have been hospitalized.