COVID-19 ‘boosters-for-all’ discussion moves to CDC

More U.S. adults could be eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if a panel of experts meets as planned on Friday and recommends that a third round of the shots would be beneficial for a broad population.

While over 31 million Americans have already received a booster shot, current federal guidelines only recommend extra doses for some population groups.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weeks ago to authorize boosters for all adults, and Moderna Inc. applied for that same group this week.

The FDA has not yet made an authorization but is expected to do so in order to clear the way for a recommendation by an advisory committee to the Centers for U.S. Disease Control and Prevention scheduled to meet at noon Friday on boosters.

Politico reported late Thursday that the FDA is prepared to endorse both on Friday.

The CDC meeting would be followed by a recommendation from the agency’s director, who has publicly supported boosters for all.

A broad recommendation could bring uniformity in the country at a time when individual states such as Colorado, California and Massachusetts have already made all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.