COVID-19 case spike derails many Americans’ holiday plans

Long Island insurance broker Lori Eves considered the risk and refused to let omicron ruin her trip to Paris with her retired mother this month. The two women had the Palace of Versailles nearly all to themselves on Friday.

“I’m not really worried,” Eves, 42, said as she toured the palace outside the French capital. “We’re both vaccinated and boosted and we just, you know, we felt safe.”

Some Americans are waiting until the last minute to decide whether to press forward with their Christmas plans.

Morgan Johnson, a 28-year-old middle school teacher in Washington, D.C., is spending the week with her parents in Chicago. They are taking several at-home COVID tests to determine whether they will drive to see Johnson’s grandparents outside Minneapolis on Christmas.

Her grandparents are in their 80s, vaccinated and want the family to visit, Johnson said. But she and her parents, all of whom are vaccinated, worry about spreading the variant.

“You would never forgive yourself for getting your grandparents sick,” Johnson said.

Travel estimates optimistic