COVID-19 cases in Missouri continue to rise after holiday delays, state officials say

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported its second-highest single-day rise in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, caused in part by continued reporting delays from the Fourth of July weekend, according to the state health department.

The state's cases increased by 575 Wednesday to 25,204, the day after Missouri reported its largest one-day increase of 773 confirmed cases Tuesday.

Missouri also reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,046 so far during the pandemic.

Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the daily spikes were caused in part by decreases in staffing for data entry over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and lags in reports from labs.

But the seven-day average of new cases in Missouri shows the daily counts are continuing on an upward trend, reaching an average of 468 new cases a day Wednesday, about 2½ times higher than last month.

The increase is in part due to increased testing. Last month the state was averaging about 6,000 individuals tested each day, compared with an average of about 8,000 tests this week.

There are also growing outbreaks in southwest Missouri contributing to the rise.