COVID-19 cases in Missouri continue to rise after holiday delays, state officials say

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported its second-highest single-day rise in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, caused in part by continued reporting delays from the Fourth of July weekend, according to the state health department.
The state's cases increased by 575 Wednesday to 25,204, the day after Missouri reported its largest one-day increase of 773 confirmed cases Tuesday.
Missouri also reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,046 so far during the pandemic.
Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the daily spikes were caused in part by decreases in staffing for data entry over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and lags in reports from labs.
But the seven-day average of new cases in Missouri shows the daily counts are continuing on an upward trend, reaching an average of 468 new cases a day Wednesday, about 2½ times higher than last month.
The increase is in part due to increased testing. Last month the state was averaging about 6,000 individuals tested each day, compared with an average of about 8,000 tests this week.
There are also growing outbreaks in southwest Missouri contributing to the rise.
The state health department and Missouri National Guard hosted a testing event in McDonald, Jasper, Newton and Barry counties in the southwest corner of the state at the end of June. Of the about 2,200 people tested, 8.97% tested positive, compared with a positivity rate of 5.5% statewide. The national positivity rate was around 8% Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.
Some of the cases in those counties are linked to outbreaks at food processing plants, the state health department said in a statement Wednesday.
There is also a rise in nearby Taney County, which includes Branson, a popular southwest Missouri tourist destination. Confirmed cases in the county more than doubled in less than two weeks, going from 43 on June 26 to 111 Wednesday, according to county health officials.
The health department is encouraging visitors to wear masks, but Branson has not made masks in public mandatory.
Illinois on Wednesday recorded 980 new known cases of coronavirus, its highest daily total in more than a month.
In the St. Louis metro area, the daily count of COVID-19 related hospital admissions hit 30 for the first time since mid-May, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which includes St. Luke’s Hospital, BJC Healthcare, Mercy and SSM Health.
"We are concerned about the number of cases," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a video briefing Wednesday referring to the hospital numbers. "It’s not in any place as near as bad as other parts of the country, but we just don't want to see any uptick."
The seven-day average of hospitalizations for both suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at the task force hospitals increased to 274 Wednesday, up from 236 the week before, according to the task force.
That figure is still well below the peak of more than 700 in late April, but task force commander Dr. Alex Garza said Wednesday that those figures indicate a clear rise in hospitalizations.
"This isn’t just an individual blip on the radar, this is definitely a trend," Garza said, adding that the numbers are "worrisome."
Garza reiterated that measures such as social distancing and wearing a mask are needed to slow the spread.
"Everyone has to take this pandemic seriously," he said.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations statewide in Missouri is also up, rising from about 643 last week to 730 by Sunday.
