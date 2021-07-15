COVID-19 cases in Missouri reach highest level since January

Ashley Kimberling Casad, vice president of clinical services at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, said the hospital was less equipped to handle a surge now. One reason is that it has fewer traveling nurses and is finding it harder to hire them. Also, summer is a busy time for elective surgeries.

The hospital association said hospitalizations in southwestern Missouri could exceed winter highs within days.

“If the rest of the state follows current trajectories — with delta systematically picking off localized pockets of unvaccinated Missourians — our entire health care system will be very near the brink it flirted with during the winter of 2020-2021," the update stated.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Mike Parson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Parson said last week that hospitals weren’t overwhelmed and that the state was “not in a crisis mode.”

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told McClatchy Newspapers in an interview published Thursday in the Kansas City Star that Missouri is the most worrisome place in the U.S. right now.