COVID-19 cases increase across several categories in St. Louis area

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Saturday with latest coronavirus numbers from Missouri and Illinois health officials.
ST. LOUIS — A dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases across Missouri appears for now to be leveling off, even as health officials in St. Louis reported Saturday that hospitalizations have increased as have the number of patients using a ventilator or receiving intensive care.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which represents the four major health systems in the region, reported that 56 new patients were admitted to the hospital, up 10 from the prior day. Patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose from 248 to 252, and the number of patients suspected of having the disease rose from 106 to 115.
There were roughly 240 patients either known to have COVID-19 or suspected to have it in late June.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations, considered a better way of tracking trends, rose slightly — increasing by one to 246.
The number of patients in the ICU increased from 63 to 67 and there were three more patients placed on ventilators, for a total of 32.
The task force said that 19 patients were discharged Friday, bringing the total released from hospitals to 3,921.
There has been an increase in positive cases in recent weeks due to the relaxation of rules intended to minimize the spread of the virus, health officials say. Health rules were reimposed in St. Louis County on Friday to try to slow the spread.
Missouri reported 935 new cases Saturday and 10 deaths, bringing the totals in the state to 51,258 cases and 1,253 deaths.
State officials had reported a large jump in confirmed cases on Tuesday with an increase of more than 1,700, which was a single-day record. That number rose to more than 1,900 cases on Wednesday and in excess of 2,000 on Thursday. That number dropped by more than 500 cases on Friday before dropping again Saturday.
Illinois officials on Saturday reported 1,281 new cases for a total of 180,476 and 7,503 deaths.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has repeatedly expressed concern about increases in Metro East communities, citing their proximity to areas in Missouri with less stringent health rules.
Monroe County officials on Saturday reported 270 new cases and 12 deaths.
Health officials say that although the cases are increasing, the disease has not been as serious because treatments are improving and younger patients, who are not as likely to end up in the hospital, are making up the largest portion of those recently infected.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!