COVID-19 cases more than triple at St. Louis County's long-term care facilities
CLAYTON — The number of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in St. Louis County more than tripled in November compared to the previous month, officials said Friday.

There were 913 people who tested positive for the coronavirus at the county's nursing and assisted living facilities, compared to 276 cases in October, according to the St. Louis County Health Department.

More than 78 percent of the county's 144 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive case since March.

Of the 3,762 people at the facilities who have tested positive this year, 593 have died, officials said. 

