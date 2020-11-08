COVID-19 continues rapid spread in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region's hospitals continued to see unprecedented numbers of people seriously sickened by COVID-19 on Sunday, as the virus' rapid spread climbed to a rate unseen since a July spike.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Sunday reported the rolling seven-day average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 to 82, a record. Average daily admissions stood at 35 about a month ago, and 78 on Saturday.
The overall number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 522 on Friday to 529 Sunday — more than double the totals from early October.
The task force data lags by two days and includes hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy and SSM Health systems plus St. Luke’s Hospital.
The hospitals report 81% capacity, an improvement from 83% capacity and 90% capacity on Friday.
But task force director Dr. Alex Garza has warned hospitals are likely to be overwhelmed if the virus continues to spread at its current rate. The hospitals are taking in COVID-19 patients from across the region, he said, urging residents to wear masks and avoid even small informal gatherings.
“There is so much virus in the community at this point that it’s frankly, beyond frightening,” Garza said.
“There is really no safe harbor now, whether it’s rural, suburban or urban — we’re seeing admissions from all over.”
The federal coronavirus task force on Sunday issued a report that found Missouri, as of Nov. 1, had the 10th highest rate in the country of confirmed COVID-19 infections among people tested for active infections. About 10% of people tested for COVID-19 in Missouri were confirmed as having the disease.
The report also found St. Louis County and St. Charles County were among the three counties in the state with the highest number of new cases over the three previous weeks. The third county, Jackson County, is in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Overall, 91% of Missouri counties were found to have moderate or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, officials said.
Missouri health officials on Sunday reported 4,131 people newly infected by COVID-19 in single day — a decrease from a record 4,559 new infections reported Saturday, the fourth day in a row that Missouri reported record infections.
The new infections reported Sunday brought the rolling-seven day average number of daily COVID-19 infections in Missouri to a record 3,380 a day, nearly double the average a month ago. The average of people infected daily by COVID-19 was 1,789 as of Oct. 24, the last date Missouri reported a dip in the average number of daily infections.
The recent jump is the steepest rise in COVID-19 infections since July, when back-to-back records of new COVID-19 cases took the average of daily infections from 402 on July 6 to 1,591 by July 30, a record at the time. The average then dipped before gradually rising to 1,709 on Oct. 23.
Missouri on Sunday also reported three COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 3,153.
At least 209,197 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois on Sunday reported 10,009 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record high of 12,438 on Saturday, the fourth day in a row the reported record daily infections. At least 487,987 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The state's rolling-seven day average of daily COVID-19 infections reached 10,101, a record. That was up from 2,180 exactly a month ago.
The state reported 42 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 10,154.
Illinois did not report hospitalization numbers Sunday. On Saturday, a record 4,303 people were newly hospitalized with COVID-19.
