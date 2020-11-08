COVID-19 continues rapid spread in Missouri, Illinois

The federal coronavirus task force on Sunday issued a report that found Missouri, as of Nov. 1, had the 10th highest rate in the country of confirmed COVID-19 infections among people tested for active infections. About 10% of people tested for COVID-19 in Missouri were confirmed as having the disease.

The report also found St. Louis County and St. Charles County were among the three counties in the state with the highest number of new cases over the three previous weeks. The third county, Jackson County, is in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Overall, 91% of Missouri counties were found to have moderate or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, officials said.

Missouri health officials on Sunday reported 4,131 people newly infected by COVID-19 in single day — a decrease from a record 4,559 new infections reported Saturday, the fourth day in a row that Missouri reported record infections.

The new infections reported Sunday brought the rolling-seven day average number of daily COVID-19 infections in Missouri to a record 3,380 a day, nearly double the average a month ago. The average of people infected daily by COVID-19 was 1,789 as of Oct. 24, the last date Missouri reported a dip in the average number of daily infections.