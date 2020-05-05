COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis area top 400 Tuesday, as cases in Missouri, Illinois rise

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, hit 400 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, as case totals continued to rise in Missouri and Illinois.
St. Louis County saw the largest increase in deaths in the area Tuesday, adding 12 fatalities for a toll of 189 since the start of the outbreak.
Statewide, Missouri topped 8,900 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, reporting 162 new cases and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. That daily death toll is tied for the third highest since the start of the outbreak, though the state health department said several of the deaths reported occurred over the weekend, but were not immediately added to the tally.
There have been 8,916 confirmed cases and 377 deaths reported statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri has tested an average of about 3,000 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,300 per day the week before. The testing totals are still far below the 152 daily tests per 100,000 people suggested by one group of researchers at Harvard University for reopening.
Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than 3 times as many people as Missouri.
On Tuesday, Illinois reported 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 and 176 additional deaths, the largest daily death toll the state reported since the virus began to spread.
Illinois has had 65,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,838 deaths.
In the St. Louis metro area, hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have plateaued over the last few weeks, but new admissions have been trending downward, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
On April 9, the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — were averaging 59 COVID-19-related hospital admissions per day. That average was down to 42 Tuesday.
At the hospitals, there were 673 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Tuesday, up by 20 from the day before. Of those, 158 were in intensive care units and 117 people were using ventilators to breathe.
Those numbers are far from overwhelming the local health care system. The hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the task force.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,569 cases, 189 deaths. The county announced 12 additional COVID-19 deaths and 48 new cases Tuesday. At least 46 out of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state.
St. Louis: 1,346 cases, 71 deaths. Missouri reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis area nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 627 cases, 43 deaths. The county reported four new cases and one additional death Tuesday. There are nine nursing homes with outbreaks in the county, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation where at least 17 residents with the virus have died and the Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo, where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least one person with COVID-19 has died.
Jefferson County: 290 cases, 10 deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports that that is the only long term care facility in the county with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 126 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported three new cases and no additional deaths Tuesday. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths were residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 593 cases, 50 deaths. The county reported 22 new cases and one new death Tuesday. The county's tally includes deaths attributed to congregate care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 12 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home, one death at St. Paul's Home in Belleville and five deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 371 cases, 27 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 15 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported one death, according to the department.
Monroe County: 74 cases, 11 deaths. There were no new cases or deaths Tuesday. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Tuesday afternoon, more than 70,300 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.1 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
Andrew Nguyen, of the Post-Dispatch, contributed to this report.
