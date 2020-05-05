COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis area top 400 Tuesday, as cases in Missouri, Illinois rise

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, hit 400 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, as case totals continued to rise in Missouri and Illinois.

St. Louis County saw the largest increase in deaths in the area Tuesday, adding 12 fatalities for a toll of 189 since the start of the outbreak.

Statewide, Missouri topped 8,900 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, reporting 162 new cases and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. That daily death toll is tied for the third highest since the start of the outbreak, though the state health department said several of the deaths reported occurred over the weekend, but were not immediately added to the tally.

There have been 8,916 confirmed cases and 377 deaths reported statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.

Missouri has tested an average of about 3,000 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,300 per day the week before. The testing totals are still far below the 152 daily tests per 100,000 people suggested by one group of researchers at Harvard University for reopening.

Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than 3 times as many people as Missouri.