COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in St. Louis; new variant emerges

ST. LOUIS — Even though the St. Louis region has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, doctors are urging continued vigilance — especially with a new coronavirus strain emerging in other parts of the world.
On Wednesday the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a total of 810 COVID-19 patients across area hospitals, down from a peak of 1,444 on Jan. 17, and just below last winter's peak of 962. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 patient admissions was 136, down from 219 on Jan. 15.
Health officials are monitoring a subvariant of the omicron strain of coronavirus, known as BA.2, that has become prevalent in parts of Europe and Asia in recent weeks. Data suggests that BA.2 may be more transmissible than the original form of omicron, known as BA.1. But health officials say BA.2 does not appear to cause more severe disease.
BJC Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Clay Dunagan said it is probable that BA.2 will become the dominant variant here, but he is not expecting it will cause a large spike in cases.
People are also reading…
"I could imagine that this will prolong the descent some, and we might see a bump back up in rates," said Dunagan, who co-leads the task force and is an infectious disease expert at Washington University. "But I'm not looking for a catastrophic change in trajectory."
The recent decrease in case rates and admissions, Dunagan said, is good news. But he added a word of caution.
"Where we are right now is roughly where we were at our peak last winter," Dunagan said. "We still have a lot of cases, and a lot of disease being transmitted in the community. So we need people to stay cautious for a bit longer. But I do think we're on the right path."
BJC HealthCare's Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County this week received federal help in response to the recent surge. A team of 44 U.S. Navy medical personnel arrived Friday, and began treating patients Monday.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) changed how it reports COVID-19 cases and deaths. The department began counting reinfections as new cases, and added epidemiologically linked cases to its counts.
On April 17, 2021, DHSS adjusted a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation. That date's data has been removed from this display.
Beginning March 8, 2021, DHSS began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number. That date's data has been removed from this display.
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) changed how it reports COVID-19 cases and deaths. The department began counting reinfections as new cases, and added epidemiologically linked cases to its counts.
On April 17, 2021, DHSS adjusted a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
Beginning March 8, 2021, DHSS began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) changed how it reports COVID-19 cases and deaths. The department began counting reinfections as new cases, and added epidemiologically linked cases to its counts.
NOTE: On Oct. 11, Missouri announced that a database error had resulted in an “incorrect inflation” of cases in its Oct. 10 report
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force: The data includes patients at BJC HealthCare, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital. As of Jan. 17, 2022, the data includes patients at the VA St. Louis Healthcare System.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began counting probable death along with confirmed deaths.