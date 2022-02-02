 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in St. Louis; new variant emerges

New north St. Louis County COVID-19 testing site

A St. Louis County Health Department worker holds a COVID-19 saliva test at St. Louis County's newly established COVID-19 testing site at the North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Ave., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The site was set up because the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has increased demand for testing. The new site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and tests will be available by appointment only at ReviveSTL.com. The site uses saliva tests, with results expected to be ready within 24 to 48 hours. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Even though the St. Louis region has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, doctors are urging continued vigilance — especially with a new coronavirus strain emerging in other parts of the world.

On Wednesday the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a total of 810 COVID-19 patients across area hospitals, down from a peak of 1,444 on Jan. 17, and just below last winter's peak of 962. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 patient admissions was 136, down from 219 on Jan. 15.

Health officials are monitoring a subvariant of the omicron strain of coronavirus, known as BA.2, that has become prevalent in parts of Europe and Asia in recent weeks. Data suggests that BA.2 may be more transmissible than the original form of omicron, known as BA.1. But health officials say BA.2 does not appear to cause more severe disease.

BJC Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Clay Dunagan said it is probable that BA.2 will become the dominant variant here, but he is not expecting it will cause a large spike in cases.

People are also reading…

"I could imagine that this will prolong the descent some, and we might see a bump back up in rates," said Dunagan, who co-leads the task force and is an infectious disease expert at Washington University. "But I'm not looking for a catastrophic change in trajectory."

The recent decrease in case rates and admissions, Dunagan said, is good news. But he added a word of caution.

"Where we are right now is roughly where we were at our peak last winter," Dunagan said. "We still have a lot of cases, and a lot of disease being transmitted in the community. So we need people to stay cautious for a bit longer. But I do think we're on the right path."

BJC HealthCare's Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County this week received federal help in response to the recent surge. A team of 44 U.S. Navy medical personnel arrived Friday, and began treating patients Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News