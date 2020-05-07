COVID-19 hospitalizations dip in St. Louis area Thursday, Missouri cases trend up with more testing

But as hospitalizations around St. Louis are starting to drop, confirmed cases and deaths have been on a week-long upward trend in Missouri, attributable, state health officials say, to more widespread testing.

Statewide, Missouri reported 239 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday and 20 additional deaths connected to the virus. There have been 9,341 total confirmed cases and 418 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased for the last seven days. On Thursday, the state averaged 254 new cases per day over the prior week, only slightly down from the April 12 peak of 256.

State health director Dr. Randall Williams credited an increase in testing, including mass-testing 2,367 workers at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City, many of whom showed no symptoms. At least 412 of those asymptomatic workers have tested positive so far, and one worker at the facility with COVID-19 has died.