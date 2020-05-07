COVID-19 hospitalizations dip in St. Louis area Thursday, Missouri cases trend up with more testing

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area were at their lowest in nearly a month Thursday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
At the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 596 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Thursday afternoon, the lowest number since April 11.
Of those, 147 were in intensive care units, the second-lowest number since the task force started tracking April 5, and 106 people were using ventilators to breathe, the lowest number the task force has recorded.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region was at 646 Thursday, down from the April 21 peak of 706.
New COVID-19 admissions at the hospitals have also been trending downward.
On April 9, the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — were averaging 59 COVID-19-related hospital admissions per day for the prior seven days. That average was down to 39 Thursday, according to the task force.
The virus numbers are not overwhelming the capacity of the local health system. Hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the task force.
But as hospitalizations around St. Louis are starting to drop, confirmed cases and deaths have been on a week-long upward trend in Missouri, attributable, state health officials say, to more widespread testing.
Statewide, Missouri reported 239 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday and 20 additional deaths connected to the virus. There have been 9,341 total confirmed cases and 418 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased for the last seven days. On Thursday, the state averaged 254 new cases per day over the prior week, only slightly down from the April 12 peak of 256.
State health director Dr. Randall Williams credited an increase in testing, including mass-testing 2,367 workers at the Triumph Foods pork processing plant about an hour north of Kansas City, many of whom showed no symptoms. At least 412 of those asymptomatic workers have tested positive so far, and one worker at the facility with COVID-19 has died.
Missouri has tested an average of about 3,300 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,400 per day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than three times as many people as Missouri.
Illinois officials on Thursday reported 2,641 new positive cases and 138 deaths, for a total of 70,873 positive cases and 3,111 deaths in the state since the start of the outbreak.
In the St. Louis metro area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 467 people with COVID-19 had died by Thursday afternoon.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,648 3,724 cases, 220 deaths. The county announced 20 additional COVID-19 deaths and 76 new cases Thursday. At least 46 of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state. Long-term care and retirement facilities with outbreaks include StoneBridge Maryland Heights, Marymount Manor in Eureka, Anthology of Town and Country, Parc Provence in Creve Coeur and the Archdiocese of St. Louis' retirement home, Regina Cleri, in Shrewsbury.
St. Louis: 1,384 cases, 82 deaths as of Wednesday evening. Missouri reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 645 cases, 46 deaths. The county reported nine new cases and one additional death Thursday. There are nine nursing homes with outbreaks in the county, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation where at least 18 residents with the virus have now died and Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo., where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least three residents with COVID-19 have died.
Jefferson County: 301 cases, 10 deaths as of Wednesday. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports it is the only long-term care facility in Jefferson County with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 127 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported no new cases or deaths Thursday. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths are residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 667 cases, 55 deaths. The county reported 46 new cases and two new deaths Thursday. About half of the county's deaths can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 13 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home, one death at St. Paul's Home in Belleville and seven deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 408 cases, 30 deaths. The county reported 28 new cases and three additional deaths Thursday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 15 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported one death, according to the department.
Monroe County: 79 cases, 11 deaths. The county reported three new cases Thursday. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Thursday afternoon, nearly 75,300 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.2 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
