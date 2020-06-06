COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in St. Louis area while weekly average still in decline

ST. LOUIS — The number of new patients admitted to St. Louis-area hospitals for treatment of the coronavirus increased to 24 on Saturday from 16 the day before, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.

Also, the seven-day average of new patients increased to 19 from 18, while the weekly average of all COVID-19 patients at St. Louis-area hospitals dipped by one to 325.

The task force said its data lags two days behind.

Missouri state health officials on Saturday reported a total of 14,442 cases and 809 deaths. Illinois reported 126,890 cases and 5,864 deaths.

St. Louis has counted 2,053 cases and 134 deaths; St. Louis County has had at least 5,241 cases with 460 deaths.

St. Charles County on Saturday reported a total of 837 cases and 62 deaths. In Jefferson County, there have been at least 398 cases and 18 deaths. Officials say Franklin County has had 148 cases and 17 deaths.

Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois have tallied a combined 2,174 cases and at least 182 deaths.

