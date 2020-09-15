COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, remain high in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Missouri has tallied three elevated days of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week.

In the St. Louis region, hospitalization numbers have largely plateaued since early August, with an uptick toward the end of the month. But statewide hospitalizations have seen three of the four highest days recorded, all in the past week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday that 1,021 patients, in total, were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Saturday, the most recent data available. That is the second-highest day on record, though hospitalization data is not available for July 13 through July 24, and not every hospital reports every day.

The highest day ever logged in the state was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19. And the fourth-highest day was on Friday, when there were 1,008 patients.

Locally, there were 27 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with a seven-day moving average of 34, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The data is lagged two days, and includes BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital facilities in the metropolitan area.