COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, remain high in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Missouri has tallied three elevated days of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week.
In the St. Louis region, hospitalization numbers have largely plateaued since early August, with an uptick toward the end of the month. But statewide hospitalizations have seen three of the four highest days recorded, all in the past week.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday that 1,021 patients, in total, were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Saturday, the most recent data available. That is the second-highest day on record, though hospitalization data is not available for July 13 through July 24, and not every hospital reports every day.
The highest day ever logged in the state was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19. And the fourth-highest day was on Friday, when there were 1,008 patients.
Locally, there were 27 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with a seven-day moving average of 34, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The data is lagged two days, and includes BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital facilities in the metropolitan area.
Missouri also reported on Tuesday 1,317 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 105,396 and 18 more deaths over the last 24 hours. The state's rolling average of new cases has risen slightly over the past few days, to 1,469 on Tuesday, from 1,276 on Saturday.
Illinois reported 1,466 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reaching a total of 264,210, and 20 more deaths.
St. Louis County reported 176 new cases, reaching a total of 22,090.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
