COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Missouri and Illinois

Meanwhile, an average of 2,678 people were hospitalized for the virus in Missouri as of Dec. 3, according to the latest available data, and the percentage of available hospital beds in the state was 20%, among the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

In Illinois, health officials reported nearly 7,598 new cases statewide on Sunday, bringing the state's rolling seven-day average of new cases to 9,637, up from 9,577 a day earlier.

Rural Clinton County, on the edge of the St. Louis metro area, has the highest infection rate in Illinois, with nearly one infection for every 10 of its 38,000 residents.

The state reported an additional 76 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 13,255. A total 787,573 people have been infected since the pandemic's start.

In the St. Louis area, the average number of people hospitalized each day with COVID-19 dropped to 117 Sunday from 119 Saturday, continuing a slight dip after a surge in cases in November pushed the average to all time high of 144 on Nov. 17.

But the average reported Sunday is more than double the highest rate of hospitalizations before the November surge.