COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at prison in Bonne Terre

PARK HILLS — The St. Francois County Health Center said Friday it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the state prison in Bonne Terre, where there have been 21 confirmed cases identified so far.
A total of 2,686 inmates and staff at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center have been tested so far. The facility is still receiving results.
The prison is following pandemic guidelines and is working with the health department to prevent further spread of the illness. The prison remains closed to visitors.
Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, critical infrastructure employees of the prison are allowed to continue to work if they are asymptomatic, so long as they utilize appropriate protective equipment. However, the Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless of if they are asymptomatic. They are sent home and cannot return until they receive two negative tests, according to the health center.
Inmates who have been in the facility for 14 days or more prior to testing will be counted in St. Francois County virus statistics per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines.
Employees who are St. Francois County residents will also be counted in the county statistics. Cases involving residents residing outside of the county will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.
As of Thursday, there have been 55 confirmed cases in St. Francois County since the pandemic began.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.