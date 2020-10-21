COVID-19 patients swamp rural hospitals

“They’re on the phone in the middle of the night calling one hospital after another to find one that has an available ICU bed,” said Brock Slabach, senior vice president for member services at the National Rural Health Association.

In this current surge, he said, many rural hospitals have had to transport patients a hundred miles or more to a hospital with an ICU, potentially tying up a community’s only ambulance.

Of the first 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, about one-fifth occurred outside of urban areas. Of the second 100,000 deaths, nearly half were non-urban residents, according to an analysis by NPR.

Right now, Slabach said, the nation is seeing even higher mortality numbers in rural areas, as the proportion of deaths in mid-size cities and rural communities rises.

Rural populations tend to be older, sicker and poorer than urban populations and they have less access to medical, dental and mental health care. Those disparities likely will mean that a higher percentage of rural residents infected with the coronavirus during this surge will end up in hospitals. And no matter how prepared they may be, there will be shortages of staff and personal protective equipment, Slabach said.