COVID-19 takes no holiday in Missouri, as hospitalizations set record

ST. LOUIS — Missouri set a new record Friday for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as the number of cases and deaths continued to rise.

There were 2,862 patients hospitalized statewide, eclipsing the previous record of 2,851 on Nov. 18. Hospitalizations have remained high in the past month.

Missouri recorded 2,076 new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas, a decline from 3,231 on Thursday, for a cumulative total of 378,887 since the start of the pandemic. The state also recorded 14 deaths, for a total of 5,308.

On average, the state is reporting 2,651 new cases each day, down from a peak of 4,723 on Nov. 20, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County, the state’s largest county, reported 490 new cases, bringing the year-to-date total to 66,284, and 10 more deaths, for a total of 1,334.

A number of local governments will not be reporting results during the long holiday weekend.