COVID-19 test kits will be available at Eureka Community Center

EUREKA — COVID-19 test kits will be available for free on Wednesday at the Eureka Community Center.

The Eureka Fire Protection District said Monday it is partnering with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to provide the test kits to the public.

The kits will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road.

The kits are PCR saliva tests that have to be returned for processing to a county health center, fire officials said. Results are typically available within 24-72 hours after being dropped off.

Tests can be returned to the John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley; South County Health Center, 4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills; or North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road in Jennings.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also announced additional pickup sites for COVID-19 test kits.

COVID-19 testing is also available at health department clinics. To make an appointment, visit revivestl.com.

