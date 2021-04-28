COVID-19 vaccine rollout keeps waste workers busy, environmentalists worried

Over the last year, refuse firms have had to handle soaring amounts of trash — from medical masks to food delivery boxes.

France’s Suez, one of the world’s largest waste management firms, said the volume of medical trash it processed at its plant in the Netherlands tripled last year from 2019.

Stericycle, which operates in countries like the United States and Britain, said it saw an “unprecedented” increase.

‘A ticking time bomb’

Clinical waste is also being generated in non-medical settings where vaccination centers have been set up: sports stadiums, parking lots and concert halls.

The way that waste is disposed of varies from country to country. In some, it is collected, disinfected and sent to sanitary landfills. Portugal opts for incineration.

There is also much room for innovation. U.S. firm OnSite Waste Technologies has created a desktop-size device that can melt syringes and needles and turn them into a small brick of non-infectious trash.

In low-income countries however, where refuse collection is less regulated, medical waste often ends up in open-air dumps or unregulated burn pits, posing a risk to public health and the environment.