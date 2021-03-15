COVID cases plummet 83% among nursing home staffers despite vaccine hesitancy

Another factor, Katz said, is that “many nursing homes have already experienced large outbreaks — so there are probably a significant proportion of residents and staff who are already immune.” Also, COVID rates have fallen nationally after a spike from holiday travel and gatherings in November and December, so staff members have less exposure in their communities.

But “even though we’re seeing a really wonderful turn in the number of cases,” she said, “we need to remember that as long as the staff is 50 or 30% vaccinated, they remain vulnerable, and they’re also putting incredibly vulnerable long-term care residents at risk.”

Vaccination efforts are racing against time as new COVID variants circulate and some states dramatically relax COVID restrictions, making it easier for the virus to spread.

During the second week in February, 2,850 nursing homes still reported at least one new COVID-positive test result for a staff member, CMS data shows.

When this happens, residents suffer, said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care. She said she’s hearing of cases in which one positive COVID test result sends a facility into lockdown, preventing families from visiting their loved ones.

‘They’re afraid’