COVID cases rise in St. Louis County. Hospitalizations up slightly

ST. LOUIS — Daily new COVID-19 cases have risen in St. Louis County, following weeks of relative calm.
The seven-day average hit 247 on Tuesday in the county, up from 82 one month earlier.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Tuesday reported 20 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the area. The seven-day average was 23, up from 18 a month earlier.
The task force reported a seven-day average of 96 total virus patients across area BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke's Hospital, and U.S. Veterans Affairs hospitals — up from 56 one month earlier. Task force data lags two days.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
