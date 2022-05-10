 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID cases rise in St. Louis County. Hospitalizations up slightly

St. Louis County lab at steady pace running COVID tests

Wayne Snap, a chemist in the St. Louis County Health Department clinical lab, runs a small batch of COVID-19 test samples on Tuesday, Feb, 22, 2022, in the Berkeley headquarters building of the agency. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Daily new COVID-19 cases have risen in St. Louis County, following weeks of relative calm.

The seven-day average hit 247 on Tuesday in the county, up from 82 one month earlier.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Tuesday reported 20 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the area. The seven-day average was 23, up from 18 a month earlier.

The task force reported a seven-day average of 96 total virus patients across area BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke's Hospital, and U.S. Veterans Affairs hospitals — up from 56 one month earlier. Task force data lags two days.

Missouri health experts monitor new subvariant as COVID cases rise in St. Louis
