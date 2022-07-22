COVID shuts down 2 St. Louis-area Girl Scout camps

ST. LOUIS — Weeklong Girl Scout camps in Troy and Pevely were shutdown because of multiple positive cases of COVID-19, according to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.

Multiple campers and staff tested positive for the coronavirus at Camp Cedarledge in Pevely and Camp Tuckaho in Troy, the organization confirmed in a statement.

Camp Cedarledge was scheduled to run July 18-22. Parents and caregivers were told to pick up their campers July 19. Camp Tuckaho ran from July 11-15, and campers were sent home a day early.

The organization's chief program officer Danielle Washington said in a statement that the notification to parents and the process to pick up campers "did not go as smoothly as expected.”

She said she apologized to families for the “confusion and inconvenience” it caused them, and the organization was taking measures to improve the process in the future.