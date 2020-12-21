CVS to start COVID vaccinations at Missouri nursing homes, and later, CVS pharmacies

ST. LOUIS — CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines to an estimated 100,000 residents and staff of more than 600 Missouri nursing homes next week, the company announced Monday.
The vaccinations, scheduled to start Dec. 28, will be provided to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country under a program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a CVS news release.
But the drugstore chain also expects to administer vaccines to the general public at its pharmacies sometime in 2021, under another agreement with HHS. The rollout of that program will depend in part on the availability of the vaccine and how each state, including Missouri, prioritizes whom receives the vaccine first.
Nursing homes nationwide have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with elderly residents in need of close care among the most vulnerable to dying from the virus because of their age and health conditions. In Missouri, nursing homes represent a fraction of total COVID-19 cases in the state, but nursing home deaths represent roughly half of all reported COVID-19 deaths.
CVS pharmacists will visit each long-term care facility three times to administer the vaccine to each resident, according to the drugstore chain. The company expects most residents and staff to be fully vaccinated at least three weeks after the first visit. The vaccinations should be complete in about three months.
CVS was one of two private health care companies selected by HHS to administer the Pfizer vaccine, after CVS similarly administered about 10 million COVID-19 tests across the country over the course of the pandemic.
Once vaccines are available to the general public, CVS will provide them at each of its locations, according to a news release. But anyone requesting a vaccine will need to schedule an appointment online or by calling a dedicated phone number CVS will set up when vaccinations begin. The company hopes to be able to administer about 20 million vaccine shots per month.
