CVS to start COVID vaccinations at Missouri nursing homes, and later, CVS pharmacies

ST. LOUIS — CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines to an estimated 100,000 residents and staff of more than 600 Missouri nursing homes next week, the company announced Monday.

The vaccinations, scheduled to start Dec. 28, will be provided to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country under a program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a CVS news release.

But the drugstore chain also expects to administer vaccines to the general public at its pharmacies sometime in 2021, under another agreement with HHS. The rollout of that program will depend in part on the availability of the vaccine and how each state, including Missouri, prioritizes whom receives the vaccine first.

Nursing homes nationwide have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with elderly residents in need of close care among the most vulnerable to dying from the virus because of their age and health conditions. In Missouri, nursing homes represent a fraction of total COVID-19 cases in the state, but nursing home deaths represent roughly half of all reported COVID-19 deaths.