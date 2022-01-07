CYC south central district opts to cancel weekend games

ST. LOUIS — The Catholic Youth Council (CYC) south central district has opted to scrap its weekend games beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday due to COVID-related cancellations.

The organization said in a notice to parents Friday night that it had already been informed of more than 100 weekend cancellations, and the closure of two facilities where games are played.

Games that were scheduled for Friday night were still on, south central district officials said, adding that the executive board planned to meet next week to discuss its plans for the season.

The south central district is one of multiple CYC youth sports districts throughout the region.