 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CYC south central district opts to cancel weekend games
0 comments

CYC south central district opts to cancel weekend games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The Catholic Youth Council (CYC) south central district has opted to scrap its weekend games beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday due to COVID-related cancellations.

The organization said in a notice to parents Friday night that it had already been informed of more than 100 weekend cancellations, and the closure of two facilities where games are played.

Games that were scheduled for Friday night were still on, south central district officials said, adding that the executive board planned to meet next week to discuss its plans for the season.

The south central district is one of multiple CYC youth sports districts throughout the region.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What exactly are the January blues?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News