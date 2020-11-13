Daily coronavirus cases top 15,000 in Illinois for the first time, setting a record for the fourth straight day

The number of new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois topped 15,000 for the first time Friday, setting a record for the fourth straight day.

The 15,415 cases state public health officials reported was 2,713 more than the previous record set Thursday. Over the past week, the state is averaging 12,345 cases of COVID-19 per day.

The staggering number comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County public health officials all have urged residents to stay home except for essential trips, such as grocery shopping or going to the pharmacy.

Pritzker warned Thursday that the state could be headed for another stay-at-home order if the current surge of the virus doesn’t come under control.

State health officials also reported 27 more fatalities Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 10,504 since the pandemic began. While there were fewer deaths reported Friday than in recent days, the state has averaged 61 deaths per day over the past week, up from 41 at the beginning of the month.

In all, there have been 551,957 known cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, according to state health officials.