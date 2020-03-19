Death toll grows to 4 in Illinois as COVID-19 cases climb to 422

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced three more deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The dead are a Will County man in his 50s, a Cook County woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s from Florida who was visiting Sangamon County.

"We are fighting this fight for every person in Illinois," Pritzker said.

Officials said the state now has 422 cases in 22 counties. That's 134 more cases over Wednesday's total which includes at least three in St. Clair County.

More than 1,000 people have been tested thus far in Illinois, the governor said. Officials atributed the increase in positive cases to expanded testing. He said he expects testing to expand to about 2,000 per day within days, resulting in more positive tests.

Pritzker on Thursday also announced low interest disaster assistance loans up to $2 million available to small businesses.

The governor earlier this week assured the public that essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would remain open.

Illinois health officials urged anyone feeling slightly ill to stay home so that hospitals are freed up to care for those more critically ill.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



