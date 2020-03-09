You are the owner of this article.
Delaying or canceling an event in St. Louis area due to the coronavirus? Tell us
Delaying or canceling an event in St. Louis area due to the coronavirus? Tell us

As the coronavirus spreads across the U.S., some events are being postponed, modified or canceled.

The organizers of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, canceled it due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Italy has restricted travel for millions of residents, and some sports teams overseas have played games in empty arenas. The U.S. State Department has warned Americans against taking cruises.

The Post-Dispatch is gathering information on regional events that have been postponed or canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.

If your event is affected, tell us what the event is, when it was scheduled and if there is a new date.

Submit your tip to stltoday.com/newstips and please include contact information.

