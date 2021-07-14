Delta more dangerous than other coronavirus variants, new research suggests

The alpha, beta and gamma variants of the novel coronavirus are dangerous, but delta is even worse, a new study suggests.

Researchers who studied more than 211,000 patients in Canada diagnosed with COVID-19 between February and June 2021 found that the alpha, beta and gamma variants of the novel coronavirus increased patients’ risks of hospitalization and death by 60% compared to earlier forms of the virus.

Alpha, beta and gamma — first seen in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, respectively — more than doubled the risk of needing intensive care, even though the patients were generally younger and healthier than those infected earlier in the pandemic.

But the delta variant, first identified in India and now becoming dominant in many countries, was even more virulent, the researchers found.

With delta, “risks of hospitalization and death more than doubled, and risk of ICU admission more than tripled” compared to earlier SARS-CoV-2 strains, said Dr. David Fisman of the University of Toronto, who coauthored a report posted on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.