Delta variant thrives amid Missouri’s political and public health discord

But two people — one remote — are hardly enough to combat decades of underfunding and a year and a half of political vitriol, said Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, which advocates for public health.

“We are being forced to apply band-aids where we don’t have the resources for stitches,” he said.

Back in eastern Missouri, Vollmar’s county is inching back up the COVID case chart. She suspects everyone went to tourist (and delta) hot spots in southwestern Missouri over the Fourth of July.

While she’s thrilled to have the game-changing vaccine, only roughly 30% of Jefferson County is vaccinated. Unlike last year during a similar rise in cases, she feels she doesn’t have the political buy-in from her area for mitigation measures like masking. Candidates for her local school board ran and won on the idea of eliminating mask mandates in schools.

The state health department’s advisories to hot spots say “social distancing, masking, and other precautions remain important” but do not mandate them.