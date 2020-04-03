‘Desperate’ U.S. pouring big bucks into global hunt for masks, outbidding other nations

"If it causes some sort of a supply chain disruption, you’re going to see costs rise for an essential commodity," Crager said. "It just happens."

Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder described the medical supplies marketplace as the "Wild West."

In Brazil, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said this week that China had ditched some Brazilian equipment orders when the U.S. government sent more than 20 cargo planes to the country to buy the same products.

"Our purchases, which we expected to complete in order to be able to supply, many were dropped," said the minister in an interview on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mandetta said Brazil had finally succeeded in placing a 1.2 billion reais ($228 million) order for equipment, although it will only be delivered in 30 days.

Cash in hand

A second German source employed by a company now helping Merkel's government to order masks said the last weekend of March had been a turning point, and drew a link with the United States' increased presence in the market.

Contracts no longer guaranteed delivery, the source said, adding: "Demand is much, much bigger than supply."

And it may be about to soar again.