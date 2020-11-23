Despite COVID-19 warnings, U.S. air travel soars ahead of Thanksgiving

Still, many Americans refused to follow the health advice that could save their lives.

In Grant County, West Virginia, diners and bar patrons ignored signs asking them to wear masks, saying they were unhappy with Governor Jim Justice’s recent imposition of a mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Janel Henritz, whose family owns the Smoke Hole Caverns log cabin resort in the small town of Cabins, said she believed dealing with the virus should be a matter of personal responsibility, not government mandates.

“If you do not feel comfortable going out, then stay at home. No one is telling you to come in my store to come shopping,” Henritz, 36, told Reuters. “I don’t like being controlled.”

White House reception

Even the White House is ignoring the advice of the Trump administration’s own experts.

First lady Melania Trump is hosting a Nov. 30 “holiday reception” at the White House, according to an invitation seen by ABC News. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.