Did COVID-19 originate outside of China? Italian study raises questions, skepticism

ROME — An Italian study supporting the case that the novel coronavirus was circulating outside China earlier than thought has sparked doubts among some Western scientists who called for further tests.

A paper published by the Italian Cancer Institute (INT) describes the presence of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in blood taken from healthy patients in Italy in October last year during a lung cancer screening trial.

If correct, the data would change the history of the pandemic and raise questions of when and where the virus emerged. It was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

But several scientists interviewed by Reuters said further examination was needed.

“These results are worth reporting, but mostly should be taken as something to follow up with further testing,” said Mark Pagel, professor at the School of Biological Sciences at Britain’s University of Reading.

“All of the patients in the study were asymptomatic despite most being 55-65 years old and having been smokers. This would normally be a high-risk group for COVID-19, so it is puzzling why all patients were asymptomatic.”