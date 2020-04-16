Doctor on frontline of St. Louis’ fight against coronavirus: 'Don’t waste all the effort and pain'

ST. LOUIS — They were expecting a war zone.

In the lead-up to the coronavirus pandemic arriving in the St. Louis area, the medical community had seen horror stories elsewhere. Hospitals overwhelmed, medical staff dying.

But by the time the virus arrived here in full force, the area had some advantages. The advance warning, early stay-in-place orders in St. Louis and St. Louis County, and a collaborative and supportive medical community.

One of the doctors fighting the virus, Dr. Tiffany Osborn, spoke to reporters Wednesday to talk about what the battle against the virus is like on the front lines.

“We expected a complete and total war zone,” said Osborn, a trauma and critical care surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “That’s what we were preparing for.”

So far, Osborn said, area hospitals have gotten a very high volume of very sick patients.

“These are some of the sickest patients I’ve taken care of. And I’ve been doing this for 20 years.”

"Every day so much happens, every day feels like a week," she said.

But they have not been overwhelmed.

Health officials have been warning of a surge in cases.

Dr. Alexander Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, projected on Wednesday that the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area would be around April 25.

“There may be another spike,” Osborn said, “but we will do the best we can with what we have.”