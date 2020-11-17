Doctors and nurses urge Trump to share COVID-19 data with Biden as states tighten restrictions

Forty-one U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, 20 have seen a record rise in deaths and 26 reported record hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. Twenty-five states reported test positivity rates above 10% for the week ending on Sunday, Nov. 15. The World Health Organization considers a positivity rate above 5% to be concerning.

Ohio and Maryland on Tuesday became the latest states to announce curfews aimed at reducing the virus’ spread this winter, while the prospect of a widely available vaccine is still months away.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new curfew for businesses that will shutter them from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days starting Thursday. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued orders effective Friday requiring restaurants and bars to close by 10 p.m. and restricts businesses and organizations to 50% capacity.

“We are in a war right now and the virus is winning,” Hogan told reporters.

The United States crossed 11 million total infections on Sunday, just eight days after reaching the 10 million mark.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the United States hit a record of 73,140 on Monday and hospitalizations have increased over 46% in past 14 days, according to a Reuters tally.