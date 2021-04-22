Doctors scramble to understand long COVID, but causes and prognosis are elusive

In February, the National Institutes of Health announced a $1.15 billion, four-year initiative to study the causes and prevention of long COVID. The new research will bolster the growing number of studies that have already been published.

Younger and sicker

A year ago, when the novel coronavirus was surging through New York, Mount Sinai Health System created an app to monitor COVID patients at home, said David Putrino, the system’s director of rehabilitation innovation. By early May it was apparent that roughly 10% of these non-hospitalized patients weren’t getting better, he said. Many were younger and, until they got sick, healthier than the average COVID patient. And they were struggling with new symptoms they hadn’t experienced in their original illness, such as heart palpitations and extreme fatigue.

An interdisciplinary team started to see these patients at what later became the Center for Post-COVID Care. Up to 30% of the patients have persistent symptoms that are a continuation of those they experienced when they were acutely ill, Putrino said. The other 70% tend to have novel symptoms that are specific to long COVID.