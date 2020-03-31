Dome eyed for overflow hospital as regional leaders urge statewide stay-at-home order

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri National Guard was eyeing the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis as a possible overflow hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday.

Parson said officials had made no decisions on "alternative care sites," but said agency officials were assessing venues in metropolitan areas across the state.

"The guard has been working since last week and through the weekend as part of our efforts to identify potential alternative care sites, if needed, around the state," Parson said during his daily news briefing.

Other possible hospital sites include multiple venues in Kansas City, the Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena in Springfield and the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Officials may also build temporary hospitals in Cape Girardeau and Joplin, Parson said.

Parson made the announcement as regional leaders and his likely Democratic opponent in the November election pressured him to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, which they said was a necessary step in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have a limited window to take steps that will lessen the surge on our healthcare system and that window is closing rapidly. Continuing to wait only delays the inevitable,” Auditor Nicole Galloway, his likely opponent, said in a statement. "Failure to address the immediate threat to public health will undermine our economic recovery."

Parson said Tuesday the severity of the outbreak has varied by county and that he was worried about the possible economic impacts of a stay-at-home order.