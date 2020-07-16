You are the owner of this article.
Dozens of St. Charles County corrections employees under quarantine
Dozens of St. Charles County corrections employees under quarantine

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Fourteen employees of the St. Charles County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The 14 employees and another 19 workers who were exposed to the others are now all under quarantine, according to Mary Enger, director of communications for the county.

No inmates at the county jail have shown symptoms or signs of the virus, Enger said. All inmates and employees are wearing masks, and the jail is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitizing.

The department has 178 employees and on Thursday there were 280 inmates housed there.

Enger said new inmates are tested to see if they have a temperature or symptoms of the virus, and none have tested positive. Inmates receive temperature checks twice a week.

