Drive-thru and walk-in vaccinations available in St. Louis area as pace slows

ST. LOUIS — Two large vaccination events staffed by the Missouri National Guard will be held this week in the St. Louis area, health officials announced.
The St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln county health departments are teaming up with the National Guard to offer a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, through Gate 2 at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant, 1500 Highway A.
The drive-thru operation will be the first mass vaccination event in western St. Charles County and will offer the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 to anyone age 16 and older. Individuals must register and make an appointment for the event through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website at covidvaccine.mo.go/navigator/ or by calling 1-877-435-8411.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three to four weeks apart. For those who get their first dose Friday, a second dose will be provided at the GM plant on June 4.
An event in north St. Louis County will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which involves just one dose and is available for anyone age 18 and older. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week at the Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Avenue.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointment times are also available until 1 p.m. each day through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website.
Other ongoing vaccination clinics in St. Louis accepting walk-ins include The Dome at America’s Center, accessed through entrance C at the corner of Broadway and Cole streets. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until June 1 and is offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Free parking is available across from the entrance.
St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Avenue, is a walk-in location open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 30. The event is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said.
Shots will be given in the campus gymnasium. National Guard members will direct participants to the campus parking garage. A drive-thru option is available for those with limited mobility.
All COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge.
The latest Missouri data shows that nearly 38% of the state’s population has initiated the vaccination process. Some experts estimate approximately 75% of the population needs to be immune from the coronavirus in order to stop its spread — a milestone known as herd immunity.