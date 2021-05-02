Drive-thru and walk-in vaccinations available in St. Louis area as pace slows

ST. LOUIS — Two large vaccination events staffed by the Missouri National Guard will be held this week in the St. Louis area, health officials announced.

The St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln county health departments are teaming up with the National Guard to offer a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, through Gate 2 at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant, 1500 Highway A.

The drive-thru operation will be the first mass vaccination event in western St. Charles County and will offer the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 to anyone age 16 and older. Individuals must register and make an appointment for the event through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website at covidvaccine.mo.go/navigator/ or by calling 1-877-435-8411.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three to four weeks apart. For those who get their first dose Friday, a second dose will be provided at the GM plant on June 4.