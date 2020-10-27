Driver's license office in Belleville closed by COVID-19 case

An employee's positive COVID-19 test has closed the Driver Services facility in Belleville until the end of next week.
The office at 400 West Main Street is run by the Secretary of State's office. It will be closed to be sanitized and disinfected and is expected to reopen on Nov. 6.
The state has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver's licenses and ID cards, and license plate stickers are extended until Nov. 1.
Much of the ordinary business can be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com
There also are other driver service facilities in Waterloo, Mascoutah, Granite City and Edwardsville.
