Driver's license office in Belleville closed by COVID-19 case
Driver's license office in Belleville closed by COVID-19 case

Driver's service office in Belleville

The Driver's Services facility run by the Illinois Secretary of State in Belleville. Photo via Google Earth.

 Google Earth

An employee's positive COVID-19 test has closed the Driver Services facility in Belleville until the end of next week.

The office at 400 West Main Street is run by the Secretary of State's office. It will be closed to be sanitized and disinfected and is expected to reopen on Nov. 6.

The state has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver's licenses and ID cards, and license plate stickers are extended until Nov. 1.

Much of the ordinary business can be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com

There also are other driver service facilities in Waterloo, Mascoutah, Granite City and Edwardsville.

