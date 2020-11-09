Driver's license office in Belleville reopens after two-week COVID-19 closure

The Driver Services office in Belleville was set to reopen on Tuesday, two weeks after an employee's positive COVID-19 test led to its precautionary shutdown.

The office at 400 West Main Street is run by the Secretary of State's office. It was disinfected and sanitized according to CDC guidelines while it was closed.

The state has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver's licenses and ID cards, and license plate stickers are extended until Nov. 1.

Much of the ordinary business can be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Secretary of State Jesse White said that customers who do visit a facility in person are required to wear masks, and the number of people allowed inside at one time is limited.

There also are other driver service facilities in Waterloo, Mascoutah, Granite City and Edwardsville.

