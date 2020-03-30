Duchesne Elementary principal tests positive for coronavirus

FLORISSANT — The principal of Duchesne Elementary School, in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the district.

The principal was exposed to the virus while the district was on spring break and has not been in contact with students or staff since then, according to a letter to district families from Superintendent Joseph Davis. The principal was tested on Saturday and informed of the results Sunday night.

Monday marked the fourth day of online instruction for the Ferguson-Florissant district.

