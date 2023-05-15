ST. LOUIS — During a visit to St. Louis on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about lessons learned during the U.S. pandemic response, and the push to repair trust in public health.

Fauci was in St. Louis to address students graduating from the Washington University School of Medicine. He recently stepped down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he held for 38 years, and from his role as the president's chief medical adviser.

Fauci spoke to reporters a few hours before he was scheduled to give the commencement address at 3 p.m.

His visit came at a time of transition in the COVID-19 crisis, for which Fauci has been America's most visible communicator. His remarks echoed sentiments expressed by federal and international health authorities in recent weeks: While COVID-19 still poses a threat, it will no longer be treated as an emergency.

"Although the emergency is ending, we are still not completely out of the woods," Fauci said.

The U.S. is still seeing an "unacceptably high" level of deaths, he said, but the numbers are far lower than they were 18 to 24 months ago.

On Monday, Fauci stopped short of declaring an end to the pandemic.

"When you still have a pervasive illness throughout the world, technically speaking, it's still a pandemic," Fauci said. "It really is depending on what your precise definition of a pandemic is. Strictly speaking, we still are in a pandemic, but not in the accelerated, emergent stage of it."

Four days before Fauci's remarks at Washington University, the Biden administration allowed the U.S. public health emergency to expire, sunsetting a slew of regulatory and financial mechanisms the country had relied on during the crisis.

In many cases, health insurers can now roll back coverage of COVID-19 tests, for example, and many medical providers are no longer required to report test results to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier in the month, the World Health Organization — the United Nations' health agency — downgraded the designated threat level for COVID-19, determining that it is no longer an emergency. The same day, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has led the CDC since early 2021, announced plans to step down at the end of June, citing the impending end to the federal emergency declaration.

The virus still poses disruptions to daily life, and scientists are still monitoring circulating variants for signs of concern. The CDC reported more than 1,100 deaths the week of April 15, the most recent, non-preliminary data, and experts have reportedly warned top U.S. officials that there is still some chance of another significant wave.

Dr. Alex Garza, SSM Health's chief community health officer, said that while COVID-19 won't go away, it seems like the virus is finally reaching a stage where it becomes endemic, and follows more predictable patterns.

That transition is always better understood after the fact, Garza added. But the virus is no longer new. There will be spikes, at times, but COVID-19 will likely become more of a seasonal phenomenon.

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci has drawn adoration from those who viewed him as a voice of reason in the crisis, and vitriol from those who believed the COVID-era public health recommendations were oppressive.

For many, the emergence of a national, go-to expert on the pandemic was a source of relief. Spring Schmidt, the St. Louis County health department's former deputy director, recalled that in the early days of the outbreak, desperate for information and unable to find it elsewhere, residents turned to their county health department with questions that national and international authorities could not yet answer.

When news broke that researchers had found live virus samples on surfaces in hospitals in Italy, county residents phoned the department en masse with questions about the virus' means of transmission, Schmidt recalled.

Fauci stepped in and explained, under the national spotlight, what experts learned, as they learned it. He described what was known and unknown about how the virus spreads, how it can be limited, and how COVID-19 can be treated.

"He put himself out there. He said hard things. People really looked to him and responded to him. And then they got disappointed and angry with him, too. And he bore a lot of that, on behalf of all of us," Schmidt said.

Garza, the SSM official, said he was influenced by Fauci's straightforward style of explaining science in clear, common language. Garza led the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and has been the region's most visible spokesperson on COVID-19.

"He didn't allow opinion to be a substitute for fact," Garza said. "He was always going back to the facts, and correcting the narrative, and pushing back on comments or suggestions that were more opinion than fact."

Fauci said Monday that he wants the students graduating to know that they "should not sit back and accept the normalization of untruths. It's their responsibility to push back on the normalization of untruths."

"You've got to counter it. You can't give them an open field and surrender," Fauci added.

Fauci retired from his posts in the federal government in December. But on Monday he said he doesn't believe himself retired "in the classic sense."

"I don't think you're going to find me on a golf course at all," he said.

Fauci said he plans to continue teaching, speaking and writing with the aim of inspiring young people to go into careers in science and public service.