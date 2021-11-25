Dutch hospitals postpone chemotherapy, organ transplants due to COVID-19 surge

AMSTERDAM — Some Dutch hospitals have halted chemotherapy treatments and organ transplants to free up intensive care beds for a surging number of COVID-19 patients, an official said on Thursday.

The Dutch Hospital Association for Critical Care said it had asked Health Minister Hugo de Jonge to escalate the national COVID-19 plan to a stage under which regular care requiring an overnight stay would be canceled.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has hit levels not seen since early May, and experts have warned that hospitals will reach full capacity in little more than a week if the virus is not contained. Several COVID-19 patients were transferred to German hospitals this week.

Responding to record high infection rates, the government’s leading Outbreak Management Team convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night and new lockdown measures are expected to be announced on Friday.

Although some 85% of the adult Dutch population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, new cases hit a record high of 23,709 in 24 hours on Wednesday and are up almost 40% on a weekly basis.