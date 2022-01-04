East St. Louis government offices alter hours amid COVID surge

EAST ST. LOUIS — In response to an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, East St. Louis' government offices will begin operating on an alternating schedule that helps reduce the number of people in City Hall at any one time.

City officials announced the new schedule at a press conference Tuesday.

"We are committed to doing all we can to protect our staff and citizens," Mayor Robert Eastern III said.

The new schedule for City Hall, 301 River Park Drive, begins Wednesday.

On Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the offices of the mayor, city manager, Board of Elections, finance and human resources will be open for in-person business.

On Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the offices of public works, regulatory affairs, and police and fire administrations will be open for in-person business. Police and fire department personnel otherwise will maintain their round-the-clock service.

The city clerk and treasurer's offices will remain open for in-person business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.